Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.