Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.