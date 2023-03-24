Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.