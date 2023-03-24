Benchmark Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $35.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

