Benchmark Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $35.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Citi Trends Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CTRN stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $36.71.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
