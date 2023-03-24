Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €24.17 ($25.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($86.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

