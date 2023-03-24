Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Berry Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. Berry’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.03%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.