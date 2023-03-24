Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 176 shares.The stock last traded at $825.00 and had previously closed at $827.00.
Biglari Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $826.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
