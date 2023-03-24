BILL (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.29.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.36. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BILL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.