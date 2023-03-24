Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

