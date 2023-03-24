BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Stories

