BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
