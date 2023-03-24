BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.7 %

CVE RX opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. BioSyent has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of C$88.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.35.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

