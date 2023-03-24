Bitfarms Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
BITF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.11.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
