Bitfarms Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

BITF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 109,577.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

