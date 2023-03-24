BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $75.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

