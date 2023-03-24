Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.15

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.07 ($0.10), with a volume of 3995039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of £32.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen White purchased 82,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,619.12 ($8,128.60). Corporate insiders own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

