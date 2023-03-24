BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $651.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $706.46 and a 200-day moving average of $680.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

