BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

