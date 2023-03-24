BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.37).
