Block (NYSE:SQ) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.49.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

