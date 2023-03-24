BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52. Approximately 7,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
BlueLinx Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueLinx (BXC)
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.