BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52. Approximately 7,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 554,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

