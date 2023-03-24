BNP Paribas Upgrades Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to Neutral

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 555 ($6.82) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.93) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,028.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

