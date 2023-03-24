Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. Boku has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($1.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of £404.30 million, a PE ratio of 6,825.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

