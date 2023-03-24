Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.88.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

