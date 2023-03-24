Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $217,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

MA opened at $354.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.86 and its 200-day moving average is $341.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

