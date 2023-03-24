Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYDGF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $162.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

