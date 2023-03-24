Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

