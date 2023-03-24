Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$232.92.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$210.56 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$222.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

