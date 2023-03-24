BP (LON:BP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 590 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 498.70 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,585.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($449.24). Insiders have acquired 213 shares of company stock worth $111,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

