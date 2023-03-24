BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 605 ($7.43) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 660 ($8.11).

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 590 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 639.86 ($7.86).

BP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 498.70 ($6.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 485.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,585.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($465.14). Insiders bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $111,820 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

