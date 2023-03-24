Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $57.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of research firms have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.83 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

