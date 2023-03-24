Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $103.04 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 856,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,037,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

META opened at $204.28 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.