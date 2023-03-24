Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 446 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

