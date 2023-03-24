Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £153.72 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.49) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($188.78).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 867 ($10.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 781.67. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 880.84 ($10.82).

Get Britvic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.19) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.57 ($11.89).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.