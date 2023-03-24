Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ALHC opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,351 shares of company stock valued at $655,180. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

