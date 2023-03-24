Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $273.67

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 3.3 %
CHDN opened at $244.66 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
