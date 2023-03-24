Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $273.67

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Down 3.3 %

CHDN opened at $244.66 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.