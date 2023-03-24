Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Target Price at $61.13

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

BOSSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.69) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.23. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

