Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $31.50

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

