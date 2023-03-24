Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT at $3.08

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 251,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.