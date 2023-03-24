Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

PAYA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Paya alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paya by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479,006 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 0.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Stock Up 0.1 %

About Paya

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.