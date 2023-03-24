Brokerages Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Target Price at $640.00

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

