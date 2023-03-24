Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $6.60

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riskified by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Up 1.3 %

Riskified Company Profile

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

