Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 303.57

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.73).

SSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.56) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

SSP Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 240.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.77. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.49).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

