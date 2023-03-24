Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $21.00

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after buying an additional 1,095,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

