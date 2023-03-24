Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $291.55

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $246.78. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,400 shares of company stock worth $47,205,493. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

