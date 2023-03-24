Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $13.09

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Up 1.7 %

WBX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.