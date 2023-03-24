Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $13.09

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Wallbox Trading Up 1.7 %
WBX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
