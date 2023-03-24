Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $23.28

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

