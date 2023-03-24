Brokers Offer Predictions for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.88). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Insider Activity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.