Brokers Offer Predictions for Eneti Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Franklin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

NETI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Eneti by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 176,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eneti by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

