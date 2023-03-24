Brokers Set Expectations for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 9.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $424.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

