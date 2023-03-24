BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$138.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.17.

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

BRP Dividend Announcement

About BRP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

