BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.09-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.11 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion. BRP also updated its FY24 guidance to CAD12.25-12.75 EPS.
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.20.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
