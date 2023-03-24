Bruce J. Labovitz Sells 3,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bowman Consulting Group

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

